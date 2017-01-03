Snow expected for Thursday night, Friday morning commutes
The first event, triggered by an upper level disturbance, is actually creating light snow this Thursday morning over the Virginia Piedmont. However the very dry air that rushed in behind yesterday's cold front is currently evaporating this snow before it hits the ground, a phenomenon known as virga .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amber
|13 hr
|Tim
|1
|Trump calls on GOP to improve African-American ...
|Jan 2
|ICU812
|1,503
|Moving to Fredericksburg VA
|Dec 27
|Dave
|2
|Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ...
|Dec 16
|meh plus
|1
|Golden Living Center on Plank Rd - SOLD
|Dec 14
|Dave
|1
|Michael Rodgers jr 5-year-old boy who died fro... (Aug '12)
|Dec 9
|Katrina
|8
|Police arrest suspect in Stafford County roadsi...
|Nov '16
|mylifematters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC