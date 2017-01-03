Snow expected for Thursday night, Fri...

Snow expected for Thursday night, Friday morning commutes

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

The first event, triggered by an upper level disturbance, is actually creating light snow this Thursday morning over the Virginia Piedmont. However the very dry air that rushed in behind yesterday's cold front is currently evaporating this snow before it hits the ground, a phenomenon known as virga .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fredericksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amber 13 hr Tim 1
News Trump calls on GOP to improve African-American ... Jan 2 ICU812 1,503
Moving to Fredericksburg VA Dec 27 Dave 2
News Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ... Dec 16 meh plus 1
Golden Living Center on Plank Rd - SOLD Dec 14 Dave 1
Michael Rodgers jr 5-year-old boy who died fro... (Aug '12) Dec 9 Katrina 8
News Police arrest suspect in Stafford County roadsi... Nov '16 mylifematters 1
See all Fredericksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fredericksburg Forum Now

Fredericksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fredericksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
 

Fredericksburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,024 • Total comments across all topics: 277,659,436

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC