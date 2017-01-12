Robbery suspect stole another vehicle

Police said early on Sunday evening that the man suspected of robbing the First Citizens Bank on Thursday is now in his second stolen vehicle, this time a Ford Escape. The man, who police said had been in a stolen Lexus SUV when the robbery happened, is suspected of stealing the Escape at about 6 p.m. Friday at the 7-Eleven at 905 Lafayette Blvd., according to a Sunday release from the Fredericksburg Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.