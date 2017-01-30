Roads clear, but VDOT warns of possible icy patches developing overnight
UPDATE, 3:50 p.m.: Fredericksburg-area roads are clear, and many traces of snowfall from Sunday night and Monday morning melted away during the partly sunny and blustery day. VDOT will send out crews Monday night to treat "roads most likely to experience re-freezing, such as bridges, ramps and overpasses, shaded areas, and any areas we observe holding water," local spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said in an email.
