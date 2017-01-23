Police still looking for man in 7-Eleven sexual assault

With no breaks in the case, Fredericksburg police are offering a cash reward for information that helps solve a reported sexual assault of a 7-Eleven clerk in the early morning hours of Jan. 10. Police spokeswoman Sarah Kirkpatrick said on Tuesday that detectives have received tips but "no new findings." They hope the unspecified cash reward will lead to information and an arrest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.