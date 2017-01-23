Overdose Ends in Arrest at Convenience Store on Garrisonville Road
On January 19, 2017 at approximately 3:16 p.m. Deputy S.P. Whitt and Deputy D.C. Reed responded to an unknown medical emergency at the 7-Eleven located at 201 Garrisonville Road. Upon arrival deputies observed a female who appeared to be passed out inside her vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump calls on GOP to improve African-American ...
|21 hr
|asd
|1,519
|Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11)
|Jan 18
|angelbiller2031
|43
|Women's Basketball League
|Jan 6
|Rparker25
|1
|Amber
|Jan 5
|Tim
|1
|Moving to Fredericksburg VA
|Dec 27
|Dave
|2
|Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ...
|Dec '16
|meh plus
|1
|Golden Living Center on Plank Rd - SOLD
|Dec '16
|Dave
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC