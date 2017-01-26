Original Walker-Grant renovations to be completed by late summer

Renovations at Original Walker-Grant are expected to be completed by Aug. 31. The building is being renovated in two phases, and students will soon be shifted into the completed section, which is expected to be finished Feb. 17. Renovations at Original Walker-Grant are expected to be completed by Aug. 31. The building is being renovated in two phases, and students will soon be shifted into the completed section, which is expected to be finished Feb. 17. The renovation of the Original Walker-Grant School is on schedule, with the first phase set to be completed by Feb. 17. Head Start students, teachers and staff will then move into the revamped section so the second phase of work can be completed by Aug. 31. "We're planning a soft opening late this summer, probably in September, with a grand opening in October," said John Gordon III, director of administrative services for Fredericksburg ... (more)

