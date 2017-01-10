Obama will bid farewell knowing Trump may thump his legacy
Barack Obama waves as rain falls during a rally for his first presidential term, in Fredericksburg, Virginia, September 27 2008. Barack Obama gives his farewell address as United States president later today at McCormick Place in Chicago, the venue for his election night celebration in 2008.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mail & Guardian.
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women's Basketball League
|Jan 6
|Rparker25
|1
|Amber
|Jan 5
|Tim
|1
|Trump calls on GOP to improve African-American ...
|Jan 2
|ICU812
|1,503
|Moving to Fredericksburg VA
|Dec 27
|Dave
|2
|Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ...
|Dec 16
|meh plus
|1
|Golden Living Center on Plank Rd - SOLD
|Dec 14
|Dave
|1
|Michael Rodgers jr 5-year-old boy who died fro... (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Katrina
|8
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC