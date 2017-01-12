New trial date set for sleeping man shooting case

A second trial was set on Thursday for a man who had been convicted in the deadly shooting of a sleeping man. Derrick Antonio Morton, a 20-year-old Maryland resident, was convicted in November as the trigger man in the case, but a Facebook post by a juror led the judge to declare a mistrial on Jan. 4. The juror's Facebook post noted that she was up for jury duty and then that she was chosen for a trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.