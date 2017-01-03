Man gets nearly 3 years in I-95 chase in Stafford

A Spotsylvania man was ordered Thursday to serve nearly three years in prison for a highway chase that began after another motorist reported having a gun pointed at him. Brian Christopher Richardson, 25, pleaded guilty in Stafford Circuit Court to assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, possessing a firearm as a felon, felony eluding, brandishing a firearm and driving under the influence.

