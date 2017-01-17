Man dies after fight in Fredericksburg area
The Stafford County Sheriff's Office says in a statement the dispute occurred around 7 p.m. Saturday at the Madison Falls Run apartment complex off Route 17. The sheriff's office says the man was fighting with another person but did not release any further details about the circumstances. The office says the investigation is in its early stages.
