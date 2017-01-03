Longtime Fredericksburg policeman honored with special procession and units downtown
Mounted police officers lead a funeral procession for retired Fredericksburg Mounted Police officer Jim Shelhorse from St. George's Episcopal Church to the City Cemetery in Fredericksburg on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. Mounted police officers lead a funeral procession for retired Fredericksburg Mounted Police officer Jim Shelhorse from St. George's Episcopal Church to the City Cemetery in Fredericksburg on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women's Basketball League
|Jan 6
|Rparker25
|1
|Amber
|Jan 5
|Tim
|1
|Trump calls on GOP to improve African-American ...
|Jan 2
|ICU812
|1,503
|Moving to Fredericksburg VA
|Dec 27
|Dave
|2
|Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ...
|Dec 16
|meh plus
|1
|Golden Living Center on Plank Rd - SOLD
|Dec 14
|Dave
|1
|Michael Rodgers jr 5-year-old boy who died fro... (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Katrina
|8
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC