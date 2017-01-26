Locals attend 44th annual March for Life in D.C.

Caroline Coleman of Spotsylvania stands with a sign she made to display at the 44th annual March for Life in Washington. One hundred and ten locals made the trip to Washington for the rally Jan. 27. Dottie Andrew and Tina Furrow wait on the bus to attend the 44th annual March for Life in Washington, D.C. Jan. 27. Cecilia Tucker checks on baby Raphael, five months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.