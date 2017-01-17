Large crowd gathers in Fredericksburg...

Large crowd gathers in Fredericksburg for - silent inauguration'

11 hrs ago

Keegan Fredrick, 16, and her mother, Jennifer Fredrick remain silent for 15 minutes during the Silent Inauguration at Hurkamp Park. The Silent Inauguration was a gathering of citizens in different parts of the country, on inauguration Day, at the same time Donald J. Trump takes the oath of office.

