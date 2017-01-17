King George builder seeks incentives to reopen Cameron Hills Golf Club

Five months after Cameron Hills Golf Club closed in King George County, local builders Dave and Kim Weston want to reopen the course and restore the 256-acre property to its former glory-and are seeking help from the county in the process. "We do want to put Cameron Hills back on the map, bring it back to life, if at all possible," Dave Weston told the King George Board of Supervisors on Jan. 17. "We simply can't do it without your help."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.