Kenneth Frederick - Pete' Petermann
Kenneth Frederick "Pete" Petermann, 83, Fredericksburg, Va., died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Mary Washington Hospital. He was born June 12, 1933, at Ellsworth, Kan.
