K.G. students push through tougher anti-tobacco school policy
The King George County school system is taking a tougher stance on smoking and using tobacco-related products, at the request of high-school students. A revised policy makes it clear to students, staff and visitors that using a broad range of tobacco-related products anywhere on school property or at a school-related event is not allowed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump calls on GOP to improve African-American ...
|7 hr
|RushFan666
|1,517
|Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11)
|Jan 18
|angelbiller2031
|43
|Women's Basketball League
|Jan 6
|Rparker25
|1
|Amber
|Jan 5
|Tim
|1
|Moving to Fredericksburg VA
|Dec 27
|Dave
|2
|Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ...
|Dec '16
|meh plus
|1
|Golden Living Center on Plank Rd - SOLD
|Dec '16
|Dave
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC