Judge sentences Stafford goat thief to 8 years

16 hrs ago

A convicted goat thief on Thursday officially got the eight years in prison that a Stafford County jury recommended after convicting him in October. Steven P. Calleja Jr., 34, of Sumerduck was previously found guilty in Stafford Circuit Court of two counts of larceny of goats with the intent to sell.

