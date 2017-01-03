Henrico teen arrested for GameStop break-in
Police first responded to an alarm at GameStop along Carl D. Silver Parkway at 1:30 a.m. on Monday, January 2. "When the officers arrived on scene, they discovered the front glass door of GameStop was shattered and it appeared items had been taken from the store. The officers also observed the front door of the AT&T store located across from GameStop was also shattered," a Fredericksburg Police spokesperson said.
