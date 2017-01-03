Group of drama enthusiasts use holiday break to stage 'Assassins' downtown this weekend
A cast with local roots will stage the Sondheim musical 'Assassins' in downtown Fredericksburg at Picker's Alley during three shows on Friday and Saturday. A cast with local roots will stage the Sondheim musical 'Assassins' in downtown Fredericksburg at Picker's Alley during three shows on Friday and Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump calls on GOP to improve African-American ...
|Jan 2
|ICU812
|1,503
|Moving to Fredericksburg VA
|Dec 27
|Dave
|2
|Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ...
|Dec 16
|meh plus
|1
|Golden Living Center on Plank Rd - SOLD
|Dec 14
|Dave
|1
|Michael Rodgers jr 5-year-old boy who died fro... (Aug '12)
|Dec 9
|Katrina
|8
|Police arrest suspect in Stafford County roadsi...
|Nov '16
|mylifematters
|1
|Rick Mitchell of Family Motors
|Oct '16
|Frustrated
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC