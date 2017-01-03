Germanna helping convert military skills into college credits
As a Marine, Jasmine Quiroz-Pele went from Japan to Afghanistan and back again, getting a thorough training in supply chain logistics. But once out of the service, as a civilian in her mid-20s and a single mom who relocated to Fredericksburg after retiring from active duty, she was just another college student, with a long list of prerequisites and general studies requirements between her and a degree.
