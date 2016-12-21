From campfires to catching ping pong balls, residents find varied ways to ring in the new year
Thank you for reading 10 free articles on Fredericksburg.com. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump calls on GOP to improve African-American ...
|13 hr
|ICU812
|1,503
|Moving to Fredericksburg VA
|Dec 27
|Dave
|2
|Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ...
|Dec 16
|meh plus
|1
|Golden Living Center on Plank Rd - SOLD
|Dec 14
|Dave
|1
|Michael Rodgers jr 5-year-old boy who died fro... (Aug '12)
|Dec 9
|Katrina
|8
|Police arrest suspect in Stafford County roadsi...
|Nov '16
|mylifematters
|1
|Rick Mitchell of Family Motors
|Oct '16
|Frustrated
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC