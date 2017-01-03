Fredericksburg to hold public hearing on replacing some traffic signals with stop signs

Have you ever waited impatiently for the light to change at the intersection of Hanover and Littlepage streets when there's no other traffic? The City Council will hold a public hearing tonight on replacing traffic lights at five intersections with alternatives such as stop signs to help improve traffic flow. The hearing will be held during the council's meeting at 7:30 p.m. in City Council chambers in City Hall, 715 Princess Anne St. The city's Public Works Department recommended the changes during a council work session in May. Its staff had hired A. Morton Thomas & Associates, a traffic engineering consulting firm, to look at five intersections with old traffic lights that it thought might no longer be needed.

