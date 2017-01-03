Fredericksburg sledders enjoy first snow of the season
Fredericksburg sisters Isla, 6, and Lili, 4, hold hands as they begin the climb up Trench Hill to go sledding on Sunday. Fredericksburg sisters Isla, 6, and Lili, 4, hold hands as they begin the climb up Trench Hill to go sledding on Sunday.
