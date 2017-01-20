Fredericksburg police seek suspect in...

Fredericksburg police seek suspect in sexual assault of store clerk

Fredericksburg police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a 7-Eleven clerk early Tuesday morning in the store. Police said the clerk went to a back office of the convenience store on Amaret Street near the Falmouth Bridge around 4:15 a.m. and the man followed her.

