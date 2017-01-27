Fredericksburg man killed in crash involving motorcycle, truck in King George
Police said a 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling north on Route 301 at a high rate of speed when it struck the rear of a 1986 Ford F-150 which was also traveling north. The operator of the motorcycle, Jeremy P. Via, 45 of Fredericksburg, Va., died at the scene; he was wearing a helmet.
