Fredericksburg man going to jail for bar attack
One of two men charged in an unprovoked attack at Hard Times Cafe avoided a 20-year sentence on Thursday in Fredericksburg Circuit Court. But Edison Raymond Angelo will still have to serve one year and five months in prison for his part in the brutal beating of a patron at the Fredericksburg bar on April 2 last year.
