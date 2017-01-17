Fredericksburg Electoral Board appoints new voter registrar

The Fredericksburg Electoral Board has appointed Marc Hoffman, deputy clerk of the Fredericksburg Circuit Court, as the city's new director of elections and general registrar. Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw and others at Pitchford's retirement celebration on Jan. 11 noted her dedicated service to the city and leadership of several community organizations, including the local NAACP and Girl Scouts chapters.

