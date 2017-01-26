Fredericksburg bank robbery suspect served time for similar heists

The man charged with robbing a Fredericksburg bank earlier this month has served time for similar heists in North Carolina and is suspected of holding up a South Carolina bank just three days before. Fredericksburg police have charged Michael Shane Satterfield, 48, of Durham, N.C., in the Jan. 12 robbery of the First Citizens Bank in Fredericksburg and the theft of a car from a local 7-Eleven the following day.

