Fredericksburg bank robbery suspect arrested in South Carolina
A Fredericksburg bank robbery suspect and Hanover car theft suspect was arrested in York, South Carolina Monday after four days on the run. The suspect has been identified as, Michael Satterfield, 48, of Durham, North Carolina.
