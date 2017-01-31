Final defendant sentenced for role in 2014 slaying of Culpeper teen
More than two years after 19-year-old Corey Clanagan was stabbed to death at a Halloween party in Culpeper County, all six Fredericksburg-area defendants charged in his death have now had their day in court. Ricardo Domiko Powell, 27, of Spotsylvania County pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice Monday in Culpeper County Circuit Court as part of an agreement with the commonwealth, which dropped a murder charge.
