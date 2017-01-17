Federal grant gives area nonprofit op...

Federal grant gives area nonprofit opportunities to help homeless

Fredericksburg-area nonprofits received grants in December from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to continue working to end homelessness. The grants, part of HUD's Continuum of Care program that provides funding for local nonprofit organizations around the country, went to Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania County and Stafford County nonprofits.

