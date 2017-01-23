Federal agency accuses three Frederic...

Federal agency accuses three Fredericksburg-area pawnbrokers of deceiving customers

The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has accused three Fredericksburg-area pawnshops of deceiving customers about the costs of their loans. Spotsylvania Gold & Pawn, Fredericksburg Gold & Pawn and B&B Pawnbrokers understated the annual interest rates on their loan contracts by as much as half, according to three separate lawsuits filed late last year in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

