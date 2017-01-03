Facebook post leads to mistrial
Eight days before the last of four suspects was to be officially sentenced in a deadly shooting, a mistrial has been declared in his case because of a Facebook post by a juror. Derrick Antonio Morton, a 20-year-old Maryland man, was convicted as the trigger man in the deadly June 20, 2015, shooting that left an innocent sleeping man dead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump calls on GOP to improve African-American ...
|Mon
|ICU812
|1,503
|Moving to Fredericksburg VA
|Dec 27
|Dave
|2
|Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ...
|Dec 16
|meh plus
|1
|Golden Living Center on Plank Rd - SOLD
|Dec 14
|Dave
|1
|Michael Rodgers jr 5-year-old boy who died fro... (Aug '12)
|Dec 9
|Katrina
|8
|Police arrest suspect in Stafford County roadsi...
|Nov '16
|mylifematters
|1
|Rick Mitchell of Family Motors
|Oct '16
|Frustrated
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC