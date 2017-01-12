Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration at James Monroe High School
Area organizations, community leaders and local residents gathered at James Monroe HS for the 11th annual Martin Luther King Celebration on Sunday afternoon, January 15, 2017. Musical and dance presentations, readings and speeches celebrated the life and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Area organizations, community leaders and local residents gathered at James Monroe HS for the 11th annual Martin Luther King Celebration on Sunday afternoon, January 15, 2017.
