Daily Crime Report, 01/11/17
Central Rappahannock Regional Library Headquarters, 1201 Caroline Street, 1/10, 10:45 a.m. A citizen reported that an unknown male approached her, made obscene gestures, and made sexual advances at her. She notified library security who searched for the suspect and was not able to locate him.
