Daily Crime Report, 01/06/17

Daily Crime Report, 01/06/17

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Canal Path, 500 block Jefferson Davis Highway, 1/4, 4:00 p.m. A City resident reported she was jogging on the Canal path in the area near the Fredericksburg Shopping Center when an unknown male exposed herself to her twice. Suspect is described as a white male wearing brown work boots and a black sweatshirt pulled over his head.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fredericksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Women's Basketball League 14 hr Rparker25 1
Amber Thu Tim 1
News Trump calls on GOP to improve African-American ... Jan 2 ICU812 1,503
Moving to Fredericksburg VA Dec 27 Dave 2
News Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ... Dec 16 meh plus 1
Golden Living Center on Plank Rd - SOLD Dec 14 Dave 1
Michael Rodgers jr 5-year-old boy who died fro... (Aug '12) Dec 9 Katrina 8
See all Fredericksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fredericksburg Forum Now

Fredericksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fredericksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Fredericksburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,110 • Total comments across all topics: 277,683,224

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC