Daily Crime Report, 01/06/17
Canal Path, 500 block Jefferson Davis Highway, 1/4, 4:00 p.m. A City resident reported she was jogging on the Canal path in the area near the Fredericksburg Shopping Center when an unknown male exposed herself to her twice. Suspect is described as a white male wearing brown work boots and a black sweatshirt pulled over his head.
