Community Notes

Improve your public speaking with King George Toastmasters. Join the Toastmasters at their bi-weekly meetings the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at 6:30 p.m. at UMW-Dahlgren Campus, Room 248 For more info, email [email protected] or visit www.kinggeorge.toastmastersclubs.org or www.meetup.com/King-George-Toastmasters .

