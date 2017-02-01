Coffee shop to open in downtown Fredericksburg
Anooj Patel, a former financial adviser from Richmond, plans to open Highpoint Coffee at 615 Caroline St. in late February or early March. The building had been the home of Java Connection many years ago, and was most recently Old Town Yarnery .
