City to consider altered Jewish student center plan

A revised proposal for the new Jewish student center near the University of Mary Washington will be considered by Fredericksburg's Planning Commission at its Feb. 8 meeting. Fredericksburg developer Larry Silver has offered to build a multimillion-dollar project for the Hillel Jewish student organization across the street from campus at 1500 College Ave., next door to the Baptist Student Union and just down the street from both Catholic- and Methodist-run student centers.

