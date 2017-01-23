City to consider altered Jewish stude...

City to consider altered Jewish student center plan

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

A revised proposal for the new Jewish student center near the University of Mary Washington will be considered by Fredericksburg's Planning Commission at its Feb. 8 meeting. Fredericksburg developer Larry Silver has offered to build a multimillion-dollar project for the Hillel Jewish student organization across the street from campus at 1500 College Ave., next door to the Baptist Student Union and just down the street from both Catholic- and Methodist-run student centers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fredericksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News King George builder seeks incentives to reopen ... 42 min Unknown 1
News Trump calls on GOP to improve African-American ... Sun asd 1,519
Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11) Jan 18 angelbiller2031 43
Women's Basketball League Jan 6 Rparker25 1
Amber Jan 5 Tim 1
Moving to Fredericksburg VA Dec 27 Dave 2
News Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ... Dec '16 meh plus 1
See all Fredericksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fredericksburg Forum Now

Fredericksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fredericksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Fredericksburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,892 • Total comments across all topics: 278,203,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC