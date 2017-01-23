Bub & Pop's Barraged by Anti-Trump Ca...

Bub & Pop's Barraged by Anti-Trump Calls, Coffee Talk, And More Intel

Armchair pundits looking to unload on President Donald Trump have inadvertently been directing their hate towards Bub & Pop's. The cause of the miscommunication : the phone number to the sandwich shop is just one digit off from the White House switchboard.

