Bub & Pop's Barraged by Anti-Trump Calls, Coffee Talk, And More Intel
Armchair pundits looking to unload on President Donald Trump have inadvertently been directing their hate towards Bub & Pop's. The cause of the miscommunication : the phone number to the sandwich shop is just one digit off from the White House switchboard.
