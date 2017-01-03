Between one and four inches of snow expected for region tonight
UPDATE, 4:40 p.m.: All Spotsylvania County convenience sites and the Livingston Landfill will open two hours late Saturday morning. UPDATE, 2:30 p.m.: Stafford and Spotsylvania school systems have cancelled all weekend events because of the potential winter weather.
