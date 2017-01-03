Anti-terrorism training facility may move to Spotsy
The owners of Crucible hope to relocate the anti-terrorism training facility to Spotsylvania County after facing opposition to a proposed expansion at their site in Stafford County. If approved, the proposed facility near Thornburg would include outdoor shooting ranges and an outside driving track to stage simulated attacks on vehicles, said Fredericksburg attorney Charlie Payne, who represents Crucible operator Radio Reconnaissance Technologies Inc. The nearly 78-acre site at 6116 Jefferson Davis Highway is about a mile north of Dominion Raceway.
