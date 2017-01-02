A smokescreen for bigotry: Disguising...

A smokescreen for bigotry: Disguising anti-Muslim bias with land-use objections

Sister Munira Salim Abdalla, chief administrator for the Islamic Center of Fredericksburg, asks a law enforcement official to intervene during a heated public meeting last year about a new mosque. It's happened three times in Virginia already, cases where development regulations and mundane municipal laws have been used to smokescreen surging Islamaphobia.

