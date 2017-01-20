2016 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards...

2016 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards Winners Announced - Fredericksburg Theater Company Dominates

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 San Antonio winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners! Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards. BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions.

