Will City of Fredericksburg demolish house for library parking lot?
Dr. George Fish has waited a decade for the City of Fredericksburg to redevelop its property at 1210 Sophia St. for the Central Rappahannock Regional Library. During that time, the vacant house on the site has fallen into disrepair, become an eyesore and a potential fire hazard, said the radiologist, who lives at 102 Fauquier St. It's located between Mary Washington Square townhouses and a vacant building the library owns at 1208 Sophia St. "The city has let us down with their lack of care of the property," Fish wrote in a letter presented at City Council's meeting last week.
