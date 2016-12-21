Volunteers put on Christmas party for area families

Nasim Parker , 3, and his older brother, Jaylen Smith, glide down a slide during an annual party for homeless and needy children hosted by two local churches and other volunteers at the Fredericksburg Fieldhouse. Nasim Parker , 3, and his older brother, Jaylen Smith, glide down a slide during an annual party for homeless and needy children hosted by two local churches and other volunteers at the Fredericksburg Fieldhouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.