Virginia Pawn Companies Get Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's Attention
In lawsuits filed in federal court, the CFPB alleged that the four companies broke the law by misstating the charges associated with pawn loans. The CFPB's lawsuits seek to end the pawnbrokers' illegal practices, get restitution for the consumers they harmed, and impose penalties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City InfoZine.
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ...
|Dec 16
|meh plus
|1
|Golden Living Center on Plank Rd - SOLD
|Dec 14
|Dave
|1
|Michael Rodgers jr 5-year-old boy who died fro... (Aug '12)
|Dec 9
|Katrina
|8
|Moving to Fredericksburg VA
|Dec 8
|Anonymous
|1
|Police arrest suspect in Stafford County roadsi...
|Nov '16
|mylifematters
|1
|Rick Mitchell of Family Motors
|Oct '16
|Frustrated
|1
|Rick Mitchell of Family Motors
|Oct '16
|Frustrated
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC