Virginia marine surprises son, 6, by coming home early - as Santa
Marine Staff Sgt. David Rescott, who had been deployed to Kuwait since Easter, surprised his 6-year-old son, Jackson, by visiting the boy's first-grade class at Widewater Elementary School in Stafford County on Friday.
