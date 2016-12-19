Spotsylvania Arrest Blotter, 12/19/16 - 12/25/16

On 12/20/16, Deputy Buccola arrested Michael Anthony Allen, 35 of Spotsylvania, for Embezzlement at the Home Depot in the 5700 Block of Plank Road. On 12/20/16, Deputy Moore arrested Shawn Irone Jones, 38 from Spotsylvania, in the 9700 Block of Jefferson Davis Hwy for Felony Shoplifting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.