Spotsylvania Arrest Blotter, 12/19/16 - 12/25/16
On 12/20/16, Deputy Buccola arrested Michael Anthony Allen, 35 of Spotsylvania, for Embezzlement at the Home Depot in the 5700 Block of Plank Road. On 12/20/16, Deputy Moore arrested Shawn Irone Jones, 38 from Spotsylvania, in the 9700 Block of Jefferson Davis Hwy for Felony Shoplifting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Fredericksburg VA
|19 hr
|Dave
|2
|Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ...
|Dec 16
|meh plus
|1
|Golden Living Center on Plank Rd - SOLD
|Dec 14
|Dave
|1
|Michael Rodgers jr 5-year-old boy who died fro... (Aug '12)
|Dec 9
|Katrina
|8
|Police arrest suspect in Stafford County roadsi...
|Nov '16
|mylifematters
|1
|Rick Mitchell of Family Motors
|Oct '16
|Frustrated
|1
|Rick Mitchell of Family Motors
|Oct '16
|Frustrated
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC