Special Olympics athlete receives highest award in American Heritage Girls scouting program

American Heritage Girls Stars and Stripes award winner Imani Madeam explains how she designed, helped construct and supplied a mobile music cabinet for the St. Mary's Catholic Church Preschool next to her mother, Belinda. Imani Madeam has received every badge the American Heritage Girls offer, including 18 Yellow Service Stars which each represent 20 hours of community service.

